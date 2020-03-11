<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said the three suspected cases that were announced to be in isolation on Monday have tested negative.

Abayomi at a briefing on Thursday said six more suspected cases are currently in isolation at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

“The three in isolation tested negative, there was someone from France, another from England and the third person from China. They are negative and have been discharged.





“Subsequently, we have admitted four children (from the same family) and their teacher. They travelled in from the United State of America, they have been in closed proximity to someone who has Coronavirus infection.

“So we’ve had them in isolation for the past two days (Monday). Their first test is negative, we will repeat that in 48 hours and see what happens.

“We also have another gentleman from the United Kingdom, we are going to run his test. But the situation at the moment remains the same; one index case, one positive as a result of contact with the index case,” Abayomi said.