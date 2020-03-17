<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Ministry of Health has identified British Airways as the airline that brought in the latest and third case of coronavirus into the state.

It has thus called on all passengers on the flight to self-isolate themselves for 14 days.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed this on the Twitter handle of the Ministry on Tuesday.

Abayomi identified the flight as BA 75, which flew into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on March 13.





He also gave lines the passengers can call for help.

He said: “Breaking! #COVID19Lagos Updates.

“If you are a passenger on flight BA 75 that arrived in Lagos on 13th March, 2020, stay at home and isolate yourself for 14 days.

“Call @LSMOH hotlines now; 08000corona, 08023169485, 08033565529, 08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653.”

The latest case has been identified as a 30-year-old female.

The index case was an Italian, who had contact with the second case in Ogun State on arrival from Milan in Italy.