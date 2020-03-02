<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it remained on standby to support all responders across stakeholder agencies for COVID 19 known as Coronavirus.

The Director General of LASEMA, Oke Osanyintolu, told newsmen in Lagos on Monday that the agency would be upgrading the protective gear and decontamination protocols for all its personnel.

He said that prior to the arrival of the index case, the agency in collaboration with the primary health care board, had trained 342 medical personnel across the 20 Local Governments (LGAs) and 37 Local Government Development Area (LCDAs).

“Since then, the agency has identified and trained five persons as the first responders within the Early Warning System at Grassroots level at each of the 57 LCDAs and LGAs for a defined escalation system.





“The Agency remains committed to supporting the Ministry of Health with its resources such as ambulance and paramedic support with appropriate safety protocols for the movement of suspected and confirmed cases,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that the LASEMA personnel were working on advice and information for advocacy in line with the best practices.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that such advocacy included a reminder that those who have the indications should contact the identified helplines as well as the emergency numbers.

The LASEMA boss said that the agency had identified the testing locations, established clear routes and action plan for retrieval of self-reported cases for testing and infection controls, using the previously developed Ebola crisis management plan.