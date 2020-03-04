<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kogi State government has assured residents that it has put measures in place to beat the deadly Coronavirus disease (COVID–19).

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, gave the assurance during a stakeholder meeting in Lokoja on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the state government is setting up temporary isolation wards at the Confluence Advanced Medical Diagnostic and Imaging Centre (CAMDIC), Lokoja.

Saka said the state government has concluded plans to organise sensitisation exercises and awareness campaigns across the state, adding that the ministry will engage in house to house campaign, create awareness in schools, higher institutions of learning, popular market places and motor parks.

He stated that the state government will build the capacity of health workers on how to identify the disease and care for infected patients with appropriate precautionary measures and application of standard barrier nursing tactics.





He advised the general public not to panic as government at all levels has intensified efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, said they are demonstrating the readiness of the government in curtailing the spread of the virus.

He stated that proactive measures have been put in place to combat the pandemic, adding that media platforms are readily available to sensitise the people on how to control the spread of the disease.

Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones, in his remarks, advised residents to take their personal hygiene seriously and try to minimise contact with people who are manifesting signs and symptoms attributed to the disease.