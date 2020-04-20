<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano State government on Sunday approved the deportation of Almajiris, otherwise known as ‘children beggars’ in the state.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, the media aide to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, made this known.

The governor had said the decision was made to fully consolidate the free and compulsory primary and secondary school education in Kano State.

However, Ganduje on Sunday said the decision was taken to reduce the risk of exposing Almajiris to the deadly coronavirus.





“H.E @GovUmarGanduje has today, disclosed that his government has begun the deportation of Almajiris in Kano back to their home towns and states.

“This is in order to reduce the risk of exposing them to Coronavirus and related hardship from the lockdown that will further affect them,” he tweeted.

However, following the confirmation of 86 new COVID-19 cases in the country, Kano now has 37 cases.