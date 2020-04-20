“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also intervened to ensure prompt settlement of the salary arrears that the local government councils owe to about 8500 primary school teachers that were employed in the second batch of recruitment of new teachers.

The Kaduna State Government has debunked reports that Governor Nasir El-Rufai is now in Intensive Care Unit, ICU, as his coronavirus case worsened.

El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff, Muhammed Sani Dattijo, said on Monday that the stories on social media were mere fabrications, as the governor is hail and hearty and working from isolation.

He urged the public to ignore fabricated reports on El-Rufai.

“Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at 2:06pm, Monday 20 April. Alive and Well. Working from isolation.

“To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah,” he tweeted and displayed photo of the governor at the isolation centre.


