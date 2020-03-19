The Italian national who brought the deadly Coronavirus to Nigeria has now tested negative to the disease.
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on Thursday at a news conference to give update on the pandemic.
He said the index case, who had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital had tested negative to the disease.
