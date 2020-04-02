<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, in a video said coronavirus infection is a humbling experience.

According to a report, Babandede, spoke from isolation for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I thank Allah for giving me the opportunity to be sick because it gives me the opportunity to humble myself, to also know that I am loved by such a large number of people.”

He tested positive for the virus on March 22.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” said Babandede in a message sent.

“I have been in self-isolation since my return from the UK on Sunday on Sunday 22nd of this month with British Airways in Lagos,” he said.

In the video he released on Wednesday night, he appreciated Nigerians for their generosity in prayers and love.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I will like to thank all my friends, loved ones, officers and men, Muslims and Christians in Nigeria and abroad for the enormous prayers for my quick recovery. I am very grateful for your prayers. In reality, your prayers are helping me recover very quickly,” he said.





“Today, the 1st of April, I am sending this short video to you to tell you I’m doing well and recovering gradually.

He added that people should take care always, wash their hands and maintain social distance.

Babandede said there is a need to continue to pray that Nigeria does not head towards any disaster. He said the numbers are still small but the nation should continue to pray that it does not grow.

“I send my love to you, especially people from my village – people from Kano, Lagos, Abuja, everywhere I can’t even mention. Thank you for your love. Maa Salam.”

Nigeria has recorded 174 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of April 1.

Lagos and Abuja, the two cities with the highest number of patients, are currently observing a 14-day lockdown while Ogun State would commence its own effective Friday as part of measures to curb the community transmission of the virus which has infected over 900,000 people globally.