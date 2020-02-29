<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the confirmation of one case of the Coronavirus disease (Covid19) in Lagos by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has ordered the activation of all health platforms to protect Imo residents against the dreaded disease.

The Governor gave this directive to ensure that the viral disease does not take the state unawares.

In a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary and made available to newsmen, the Governor has asked the state health sector through the public health department and primary healthcare should embark on an enlightenment campaign and institute robust emergency response measures.





In the same vein, he stressed the need to enhance border surveillance, community awareness and mobilization, and distribution of hand sanitizers across communities.

Meanwhile, he has assured Imo people of adequate protection against the deadly virus.

However, Imolites have been advised to maintain a good hygiene practice by avoiding crowded locations, engaging in steady hand washing with sanitizer and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility.