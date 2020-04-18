<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that his Executive Order on COVID-19 where he imposed a dusk to dawn curfew does not mean there will be movement in the day.

While clarifying that the lockdown of Imo State remains total from 6 a.m to 6 p.m, Governor Uzodinma cautioned against interpreting the dusk to dawn curfew to mean free movement of people in the day.

He said the dusk to dawn order from 6 p.m to 6 a.m takes care of those who would want to abuse the directive on lockdown during that period and only those on essential services have the right to movement from 6 a.m and 6 p.m daily.

On Friday, Governor Uzodinma imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the state in a fresh move to check the ravaging coronavirus.

In an Executive Order No. 001, 2020, he said the state remains on total lockdown because of the coronavirus.

According to the Governor, the lockdown starts from 6 a.m till 6 p.m daily and only those on essential duties will be permitted to move about while the dusk to dawn curfew from 6 p.m to 6 a.m also applies, effective April 18.





Governor Uzodinma said he has an obligation to preserve the lives of Imo people and was committed to the enforcement of the total lockdown of movement of persons.

Consequently, all borders leading in and out of the state are shut till further notice.

Also, Imo indigenes returning from outside the state shall be admitted on the condition of proper identification and on condition that they subject themselves to coronavirus test and are quarantined for 14 days before entering into the state.

Violators of the order would be made to undergo a seven day Community Service and a fine in lieu that would require Tricycle operators to pay N7000, motorcycle operators N7000, Border closure violators N10000, Cars N20000 and Trucks N50000.

Governor Uzodinma advised Imo people to take the Executive Order seriously as security operators are prepared to enforce it.

Recall that recently during one of his statewide broadcast Governor Uzodinma promised to relax the directives on COVID-19 or tighten them if the occasion demands.