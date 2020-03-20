<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the Coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to spread across the globe, the Nigerian entertainment industry is beginning to bear the brunt.

Nigerian artistes with international engagements initially began to cancel such engagements, but recently, most of them also cancelled their local engagements.

Newsmen reports that “social distancing’’ is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a way of curtailing the spread of the virus.

Afrobeat Legend, Femi Kuti, through his verified Instagram handle initially announced the cancellation of his European, spring tour.

According to him, the cancellation was due to the global pandemic.

“Due to the prevailing circumstances, our spring European tour has been called off. Our thoughts are with everyone, stay safe,’’ he announced.

Femi also followed up by cancelling all weekly musical concerts at his concert venue, the New Africa Shrine.

“The management of the New Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as precautionary measure against spread of Covid-19.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,’’ he said.

Also, Nigerian music rave, Davido was forced to cancel his North American musical tour, “A Good Time Tour’’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold out tour so far, but postponing it is the right thing to do,’’ he announced via Instagram.





Similarly, popular comedian; I go dye, has cancelled his well publicised show aimed at celebrating his 25 years anniversary on stage.

Comedian, AY, also postponed his “AY Live Easter Sunday comedy Fiesta due to the virus.

He said the decision to postpone the show is inevitable, “as we strive to do our quota by stopping the spread of Covid-19 by encouring social distancing.’’

Meanwhile, Abuja based Musician, Tunde Akinsanmi (Tdot) said that the Covid-19 outbreak was bound to affect the entertainment industry in Nigeria, and globally, due to the nature of the industry.

The former member of the defunct music quartet, Styl-Plus, in an interview with newsmen on Friday, urged Nigerians to adhere to advice by medical experts and stay safe.

`Covid-19 is a pandemic that has affected us in many ways. It has affected the economy.

“With new cases discovered in Nigeria, it is evident that there will be an outbreak if extra precautions are not taken.

“Entertainment is a people’s business; a business that leverages on numbers and concerts or shows.

“With social distancing, which is one of the precautions of curbing the virus; it is only a matter of time for such gatherings to be outlawed until the virus is eradicated.

“I am happy that the Federal Government has placed restrictions on inbound flights from countries with the outbreak,’’ he said.