Nigerian Thoracic Society has declared Nigeria a high risk country for Coronavirus epidemic ravaging some parts of China.

The society made this known in Uyo on Sunday in a press statement jointly signed by Professor Prince Ele, National President and Dr. Victor Umoh, Secretary.

The statement said, “Nigeria is host to thousands of Chinese and other businesses and hundreds of Nigerian businessmen travel to China regularly.”

The society recommended some general safety rules to reduce exposure and transmission of the disease.





Among the measures recommended were frequent cleaning of hands with water, soap or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering of mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing and washing of hands later, as well as avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough.

It further advised Nigerians to cook animal products thoroughly before consumption, adding that “anyone that is ill with fever, couch, and have difficulty in breathing must seek medical attention on time and disclose previous travel history to the health care provider while those who visit livestock markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus should avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals.”