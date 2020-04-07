Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have appealed to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic to form a stronger collaboration with state governments especially in the area of administering palliatives to mitigate the impact of the crisis.
The governors made the appeal in a communique issued on Monday after their teleconference meeting to deliberate on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor, and chairman of NGF, said the appeal followed a briefing from Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the activities of the task team.
“Following a briefing from Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on the activities of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which he chairs, the Forum commended the SGF and his team for the commitment in leading a national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Members also emphasised the necessity for stronger collaboration with states because they are best positioned to administer palliatives to mitigate the impact of the crisis, including the distribution of food and essential materials to households to help them cope with the expected loss of income and livelihoods”, he stated.