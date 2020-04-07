The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Federal Government have commenced a Human Capital Development (HCD) plan towards moving 24 million Nigerians out of poverty before 2030.

Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Fo­rum (NGF) have appealed to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pan­demic to form a stronger collaboration with state governments especially in the area of administering palliatives to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

The governors made the appeal in a communique is­sued on Monday after their teleconference meeting to deliberate on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor, and chair­man of NGF, said the ap­peal followed a briefing from Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secre­tary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presiden­tial Task Force on COVID-19 on the activities of the task team.


“Following a briefing from Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Govern­ment of the Federation (SGF) on the activities of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 which he chairs, the Forum commended the SGF and his team for the commitment in leading a national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Members also empha­sised the necessity for stron­ger collaboration with states because they are best posi­tioned to administer pallia­tives to mitigate the impact of the crisis, including the distribution of food and es­sential materials to house­holds to help them cope with the expected loss of income and livelihoods”, he stated.

