Godfrey Gaya, former Chairman, House Committee on Sports, has lauded the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development on the suspension of all sporting activities in Nigeria due to Coronavirus scare.

Gaya told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja that it was a right decision considering the effect of the disease on the nation.





“Coronavirus is real and its affecting human lives, so it is important that the government take steps to reduce the spread.

“Sporting activities is a gathering of so many people and at this point we are told to avoid crowdy places and reduce physical contact, so the suspension is in the interest of the country,” he said.

The 20th National Sports Festival scheduled to begin on Sunday in Edo was also postponed due to COVID-19 fears.