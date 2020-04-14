<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), on Tuesday urged persons with asthma to take extra caution to prevent them from contracting Coronavirus.

The Chairman of the Foundation’s Board, Dr Chiwuike Uba, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu.

Uba noted that people with asthma might likely have more severe respiratory complications if they contract the virus.

He urged them to take extra precautions to avoid contracting the virus by maintaining very strict social and physical distancing.

“To reduce their risk of asthma symptoms during this COVID-19 period, we advise those with asthma to keep taking their medications.





“It can be a good way of tracking asthma and helping to tell the difference between asthma symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms,’’ Uba said.

Newsmen report that the Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF) was founded in 2016 in memory of Mrs Amaka Chiwuike-Uba, who died from asthma complication in July, 2016.

The Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life of people, especially helping those with asthma and other respiratory diseases live a better life and envisions a society with better breathing, better living, and a happier, united and prosperous people.

In line with the foundation’s mission, it has held many sensitisation workshops and enlightenment programmes for persons with asthma and Youth Development and Leadership workshop series (YouDaL) across the country.