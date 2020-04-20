<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja has barred persons not wearing face mask from enjoying any of its services. In fact, persons not wearing the item will no longer be allowed access into the hospital from Wednesday, 22 April.

This is contained in a notice by the management which circulated in the hospital on Sunday. The management noted that it took the precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of the fact that from evidence made available by NCDC, we are already into community spread phase (Person to person) of COVID-19 and there could be carriers who can potentially infect others, the hospital management has decided that all persons coming into the hospital for whatever reason (patients inclusive) must wear at least fabric (cloth made) face mask to cover their mouth and nose before they can access any of our services.





“To this effect, our staff reserves the right to deny you services without you wearing a face mask with effect from 22nd April 2020. This is for personal and community protection, please.

Only one care giver per patient who wears an authorised pass will be allowed within the hospital premises.

The notice urged for compliance “with this directives so as to keep our staff and community safe from coronavirus.”