<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Days after pledging to support the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria, Nigerian billionaire, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola has redeemed his pledge.

Otedola has confirmed that he fulfilled his promise to donate 1Billion Naira to fight COVID-19.

The business mogul posted a confirmation which was published by the Central bank of Nigeria, stating that he honored his pledge because his word is his bond.

He also called on those who are yet to fulfill their own pledges to make sure they do so.





He wrote; “Matching words with action is the hallmark of Integrity, hence my fulfillment of my 1 Billion Naira Donation which has been published above by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“My word is my bond and this has always been the bedrock on which my life is based. I salute the other contributors listed above who have honoured their pledge and call on those who are yet to fulfill their own pledges to this noble cause that will undoubtedly save lives …F.Ote💲” he wrote.