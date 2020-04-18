<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has lamented that he regrets being the index case in the state, thereby, throwing the state into a state of confusion and apprehension.

The governor, who narrated his experience while in self-isolation for treatment to members of the Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ at the government house, late Thursday night, said that he felt guilty for all those who had contact with him, thereby, getting infected.

He, however, said that he was grateful to God for healing him and all others who got infected through the contact, expressing happiness that, “people like Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, all the Emirs, religious leaders from both religions as well as other important personalities in the state have all tested negative. I am indeed very grateful to God.”

Bala Mohammed said that: “I thank God for his support and also the working journalists in the state who have not relented in creating awareness on preventive measures put in place against spread of COVID -19 pandemic. I don’t know how to repay you. I feel emboldened by the enormity of love and care showered on me while I was in isolation receiving treatment.”

He added: “I have gone through a lot as a politician. At a point, I had enemies that were after me, yet I scaled through several hurdles. I mingled with a lot of people after contracting the coronavirus and I felt guilty because it was not my making, for I didn’t know I had contracted the virus.”





He went down memory lane saying that: “A month earlier, I laid the foundation of 2,500 housing units in the state, I met with the Emirs, Judges in the state and I became worried that I may have infected everyone I came in contact with at that period, which may have been a disaster. So, I am happy after getting to know while in isolation that these people tested negative to COVID-19 infection.”

Bala Mohammed also said: “I thank God that those who tested positive for the virus apart from me and my close friend have recovered from the virus after testing negative twice in line with the procedure of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

The governor also reminded the people of the state that that the COVID-19 pandemic is real, stressing that there is the need for the people to heed the warning on social distancing and other preventive measures put in place by health authorities.

He further drew the attention of the people to the present situation in neighbouring Kano State where he said the virus had spread at an alarming rate saying that, “since events in Kano always have effects people in Bauchi, I have ordered the immediate closure of all the entry points into the state with a view to putting the spread of the virus in check.”

It will be recalled that Bala Mohammed tested negative for the virus last week, after spending 14 days in self-isolation, having initially tested positive on March 25 after he tested positive for the virus.