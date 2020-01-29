<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As the killer disease, Coronavirus takes a toll on Chinese in Wuhan, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians living in China to be wary of the deadly virus.

In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission, she counselled Nigerians in China to stay more indoors to avoid contacting the killer disease.

She equally counselled them to take all necessary medical precautions as advised.

Dabiri said the warning became imperative as medical persons said there was no specific medication or vaccine so far to curtail the coronavirus.

She assured Nigerians living in China that the mission would ensure that all necessary actions would be taken accordingly.





”It is important to advise Nigerians in China to be careful and take necessary precautions by staying indoors more for now.”

As preventive measures, she advised Nigerians in China to follow medical advice as obtained in many educational fliers and announcements.

She specifically maintained that they avoid crowded and closed areas as well as avoid close contact with people who are having a cold.

Dabiri-Erewa equally pleaded that they avoid eating uncooked meat and animals products for now, always wash their hands regularly and maintain personal hygiene.

She said while some were worried that they might run out of goods and other household stuff as a result of movement restrictions, she assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was monitoring the situation.