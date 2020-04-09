<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration has increased the daily hazard allowances of medical doctors to ₦50, 000, even as it said it was targeting 600, 000 residents for its Palliatives.

At a news conference yesterday in Abuja, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said the Administration will intensify efforts to ensure that residents comply fully with the stay-at-home order, adding that more security agents, including soldiers, have been drafted to ensure that people from neighbouring States do not sneak into Abuja through the arteries.

Responding to questions during the media chat, Bello said about 600 additional beds, have been added to the existing isolation centres, explaining that more patients who recently tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus will be discharged soon if their final results come out negative.

“In the coming days, more people may be discharged from the isolation centres if their results turn out to be negative. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we minimise the spread.

“We have received cash donations and other items from organisations and individuals. We will ensure that these funds are well utilised. We are making progress and we will ensure that the necessary items needed to combat this pandemic are provided,” he said.





Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, on her part, said modalities are already in place to ensure that residents in rural areas, who are extremely poor are reached.

She said 100,000 persons will be selected each from the six Area Councils of the Territory, noting that the Area Council chairmen, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, religious leaders, leaders of political parties and members of the National Assembly, will manage the distribution of the palliatives.

“We have identified residents of the FCT who are poor and are in need of assistance. We have done our homework and we will reach out directly to families that need help at this period.

“We have reached out to various leaders who will be part of the arrangement. This is to ensure that no one is left out in the distribution of these items. We will ensure that there is transparency,” the Minister told newsmen.

Earlier, Acting Health Secretary, Dr. Kawu Mohammed, in his remarks, said the Administration recently reviewed the daily hazard allowances received by health workers by 1,000 per cent.

He said medical doctors now get N50,000 daily, while nurses and pharmacists get N30,000. Cleaners and drivers are paid N20,000 respectively. The health workers are providing medical services to COVID-19 patients, he said.