The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Sunday announced the death of a female 83-year-old coronavirus patient in one of the state’s isolation centres.

This is coming merely four days after Abayomi announced the death of a 63-year-old man with no travel history or contact with any confirmed case.

Abayomi announcing the latest fatality in a statement posted on Twitter noted that the deceased had “underlying health issues”.

The recorded death on Sunday brings the total death caused by COVID-19 in Lagos to a total of 14.

“Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 14,” Abayomi stated.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health also reported 23 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 309.

“23 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 309. 4 COVID-19 patients were discharged as at 18th of April bringing the total discharged cases to 94,” he reported.





Enjoining victims of the coronavirus disease to report their symptoms early, Abayomi said; “early presentation of COVID-19 symptoms will help patients receive the best medical care to survive the infection as it will give room for timely and adequate intervention,”

He also disclosed that two fatalities recorded in the government isolation centre resulted from late presentation to the State facilities as the deceased were already at a very late stage of their complications and eventually died en route to the hospital.

Lagos State is the epicentre of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria. In order to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Lagos, the State Government said it has set up sampling stations in the 20 local government areas, for citizens who fit the case definition of COVID-19, to visit and drop samples for testing.

Clarifying the functionality of the sampling stations, Abayomi said; “they are not testing stations, they are sampling stations and if you meet the criteria for testing, you will be able to receive the counsel of the staff and your sample will be taken”.