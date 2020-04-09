<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Again, Christian faithful especially those of the orthodox churches like Anglican, Catholic and Apostolic faith, today marked Maundy Thursday without fanfare.

Prompt News can report that based on the ongoing stay at home order given by the Federal Government to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some states, church services which are held to mark this important day in the life of Christian faithful were absent as churches in the FCT are still under lock and keys to ensure that worshippers observed Social Distancing order.





The Clergy has since the lockdown been conducting services online or without the congregation in most cases in the Maundy Thursday which features the traditional washing of the feet of the faithful by the priests to signify Jesus Christ’s humility and also to fulfil His command that those who lead must be ready to serve the people.

It is also expected that the Good Friday church service will be held at various churches behind doors just as the prevailing situation has shown that FCT residents especially the Christian faithful will have a low-key Easter Sunday and Monday celebrations in a scale never seen in the past decades.

This is because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown of the FCT and indeed most part of the country in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Nigeria.