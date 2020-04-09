<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Borno State Government has directed the fumigation of banking halls and premises, as well as ATM points across the state as part of ongoing precautionary measures against Convid-19.

The state Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of the State High Powered Response Team for the prevention of Convid-19, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, issued the directive Thursday in a statement in Maiduguri.

Kadafur said Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA) had been directed to carry out the exercise twice a week.





Kadafur urged the banks to accord the agency the needed support and cooperation to carryout the disinfection exercise.

He directed all banks to also provide hand washing stations/points at entrance gates and ATM points.

While commending the public for abiding to directives issued by the committee on precautionary measures, Kadafur said that government regretted any inconvenience caused, and was doing everything possible to ameliorate the situation.