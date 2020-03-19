<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bola Tinubu Colloquium, an annual event in honour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s birthday has been postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The colloquium was initially scheduled for Sunday, March 29, Asiwaju Tinubu’s 68th birthday.

In a statement by the Planning Committee signed by Mrs. Foluso Idumu, the organisers said it decided to take the painful decision in view of the prevailing circumstances.

“After careful consultation with all relevant stakeholders regarding the health and safety of all our guests, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, scheduled for March 29th 2020 in Lagos, till further notice,”





“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation”.

“We are however certain that this is the right decision given the prevailing circumstances”.

The Lagos State government on Wednesday announced that any gathering above 50 persons is prohibited as part of measures to guard against the spread of the virus.