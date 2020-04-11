<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Benue State Action Committee on Coronavirus has commenced the distribution of hand sanitizers to the 23 local government areas of the state.

A statement by Governor Samuel Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said the distribution team for Zone A part of the state was led by Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Engineer Dondo Ahire; that for Zone B was headed by Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon Ngunan Addingi.

He said the team for Zone C was led by Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo.





“The three teams presented thousands of cartons of hand sanitizers to the 23 Council Chairmen in the three senatorial zonal centres of Katsina-Ala, Gboko and Otukpo, for onward distribution to the people of the state.”

Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom had while interacting with the State Action Committee on COVID-19 last week commended the team for the job done in preventing the spread of the pandemic.

He urged them to keenly supervise the distribution to ensure that the hand sanitizers get to all parts of the State.