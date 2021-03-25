



The Bauchi State Government says it received 80,570 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and 35,600 residents have vaccinated against the disease in the last one week.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, state Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) gave the figures in an interview with the ) in Bauchi 0n Thursday.

He said that the vaccination begun with Very Important Persons (VIPs), including the governor and his deputy on March 18 in the 20 local government areas of the state.

Mohammed noted that the exercise was extended to journalists, people on essential services especially security agencies and frontline health workers.

According to him, the public is expected to take advantage of the vaccination to stay safe.

The chairman added that Bauchi State had attained 29 per cent coverage of the exercise, noting that healthcare outfits would work harder to achieve maximum coverage.





Mohammed said the state’s healthcare development agency had established five vaccination centres in each of the 20 local government areas for wider and effective coverage.

He expressed the determination of the agency to cover the 323 electoral wards in the state.

He debunked insinuations that the vaccine administered on the VIPs was different from the one given to ordinary citizens.

According to him, some people may experience mild reactions like fever and headache after taking the vaccine due to the antigen and antibodies reactions.

He, however, explained that pregnant and lactating women were exempted from the vaccination.

He commended “the positive response from clergymen, especially the Ulamas, for their support to the programme.

“Most of our notable clerics and their families have received the vaccines,” he noted.