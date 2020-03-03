<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the Bauchi State Government has intensified surveillance activities at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi.

The state government has also spread surveillance to all motor parks, the Yankari Game Reserves as well as all mining areas across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro, addressing a press conference on Monday in Bauchi, said that the state government swung into action following the confirmation of the COVID-19 on 27th of February through an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and had recently returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos on February 25.

Maigoro explained that the state government, in addition, has strengthened and expanded the current Lassa Emergency Preparedness Response Team (EPR) at the Emergency Operation Centre to include COVID-19.

The Commissioner disclosed that the measures also include urgent improvement of the standard of the state Isolation Centers at ATBUTH, IDHE and creating additional hold rooms at the Specialist Hospital Bauchi in case of any eventuality





“The Conduct of State Emergency Preparedness and Response, prepositioning of drugs and other consumables, daily coordination meeting at the State’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) and an ongoing plan for intensifying awareness creation in the state, are part of the measures,” he said.

Maigoro assured that the state government is always ready to partner with all persons, groups and organisations in its determination to provide quality health care services in the state.

The Commissioner appealed to the people in the state not to abuse social media by spreading misinformation about the disease that can cause panic and fear, advising that they report any suspected case of the disease to the nearest health facility in the state or call any of the following hotlines, 08032717887, 08038320977 and 08028618516.

In his own contribution, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (BSPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, advised residents of the state to imbibe the culture of hygiene in order to reduce the risk of getting infected

Mohammed called on the people to immediately report to the nearest health facility any severe fever, cold and catar as well as other illnesses that are getting out of control, stressing that the government is ready for any uneventful situation.