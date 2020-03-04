<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Bauchi State Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with the state ministry of health has activated a surveillance strategy at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, as part of efforts to prevent any outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

Addressing newsmen at the airport, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro said the aim of the activation of a surveillance strategy at the airport, was to ensure that no person with the virus gain access into the state.

He explained that the surveillance team members were trained on how to take passengers temperature, travel history and other vital information to enable them to detect any possible symptoms.





“The surveillance strategy at the airport is part of the state government efforts in combating the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state. Already, we have trained the surveillance team members on how to detect any person with the virus coming into the state. They have been trained on how to check people’s temperature, travel history and other necessary information”, he said

The Commissioner emphasized on the need for people to imbibe the culture of regular hand washing and keep the environment clean as well as avoid contact with wild animals which are dangerous.