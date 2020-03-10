<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday announced the suspension of its 20th Anniversary ceelebration earlier slated to hold in March, till further notice.

The Secretary General of the Forum, Mr Anthony Sani, made the disclosure while presenting a brief report to the ACF General Assembly in Kaduna.

“The planning and organization of the ceremony commenced six months ago, but the recent resurgence of kidnappings and killings in some parts of the North and Kaduna state in particular as well as the global outbreak of Coronavirus made the leadership to keep the event on hold till further notice.





“To mark it’s 20th Anniversary, the forum thought of celebrating the occasion in March 2020 with a view to assessing progress made since it’s inception in the year 2000.”

Sani also informed the Assembly that the ACF’s application for registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) “was declined because of some misinformation arising from mistaken identity.”

According to him, the ACF leadership had, however, responded to clarify the position of the Forum and was awaiting the response of the CAC.

“We are still awaiting the decision of the relevant authorities,” he said.