The Ansar ud deen Society of Nigeria has suspending religious activities in its mosques across Nigeria due to the ongoing coronavirus.

The society, particularly popular among Muslims in South-west Nigeria, and with scores of mosques across Nigeria, stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Muhammed Hassan.

Nigeria has so far recorded eight cases of coronavirus, most in persons who travelled to Nigeria via Lagos.

Read the statement by the Islamic group below.

RE -SUSPENSION OF MOSQUE ACTIVITIES DUE TO CORONA VIRUS(COVID-19)

The National Executive Council, The Trustees and the National Council of Missioners , with heavy hearts and a deep sense of responsibility, hereby announce the suspension of all Mosque activities particularly weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of up to fifty people.

The suspension of activities shall take effect immediately until further notice.





This decision was informed by the menacing spread of the novel coronavirus(COVID-19) and Fatwa by World Islamic bodies taking cognisance of the Islamic principles of ‘preservation of life’, ‘prevention of harm’, and ‘proactive response to impending danger’.

The society shall abide by government recommendations and update members and mosque users of any change in the suspension decision.

We acknowledge that many of our members and mosque users might find this unprecedented decision very uncomfortable, we should please be reassured that this is for the good of the community and it is in compliance with the Islamic response to epidemic pandemic.

We encourage all to continue their regular prayers at home, observe personal hygiene and be consistent with their morning and evening Adhkar.

May Allah have mercy on the ummah, the entire community and humanity in general.