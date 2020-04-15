<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barely 24 hours after the Anambra State police command announced the closure of all markets in the state and the setting up of food markets in designated locations in all the 179 communities in the state, Governor Willie Obiano, has reversed the police order.

Complaints trailed the police move on Tuesday as most food sellers in the state said the food markets were not conducive for doing business.

In fact, there was a case where the food sellers were chased away by church officials who wondered why their premises should be used as a market when the government had earlier banned church activities there.

Describing the police move as counterproductive, Governor Obiano yesterday ordered the traders to return to the original markets.

A statement from the government said: “Anambra State social distance proactive measure in the relocation of food items market to all fields/stadiums in the 21 local government areas of the state has now been cancelled by our governor.





“The governor further stated that the introduction of field/stadium market will bring about congestion and defeat the primary aim of social distancing.

“Governor Obiano directed that all traders dealing on food items should return to their various original market sites from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm daily till further directive is communicated.”

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba, confirmed the reversal saying, “We have asked food sellers to return to their original markets.”

Adinuba said the designated places became too small and defeated the social distancing aim, hence the need to take them back to their markets.

According to him, the markets would operate three times a week namely, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and would be on from 8am to 3 pm.