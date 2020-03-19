<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has shut down her office for two weeks after some of her workers returned from a trip to the United Kingdom.

She also said her daughter, who returned from the United Kingdom, is in self-isolation.

Mrs Buhari, who tweeted the developments through her personal handle, @aishambuhari, said she acted based on the advice of the Minister of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

She wrote, “Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today (Thursday) my daughter returned from the UK being among the high-burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, She is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19.

“Please, I urge all parents to do the same if possible, as prevention is better than cure.





“Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some of the staff who recently returned from the UK.

“I commend the North-Western Governors, including Niger and Kwara States, on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday (Wednesday) in Kaduna.

“Let’s keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high-hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitisers.

“Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of the general public.

“We will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time!”