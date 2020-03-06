<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Adamawa state government has set up a ten-bed isolation and containment center as a preventive and preparatory measure against the outbreak of coronavirus.

This was made known in a media briefing by the Adamawa state commissioner for health, Abdullahi Isa, over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa state.

Abdullahi Isa said, so far in Adamawa, there is no registered case of any patient with coronavirus but the state government has set up an isolation center in the state to address any eventuality.

Abdullahi Isa said, “Our government in preparation for any possible outbreak of coronavirus has set up an isolation center, with ten bed carrying capacity.

“In Adamawa so far, no case has been diagnosed but in Nigeria, two cases of the virus have been diagnosed, one is an Italian national and the other is a French national.





“We also forged a collaboration as a government and ministry of health and the airport clinic to report any suspicious cases to the specialist hospital for immediate attention.

“They have an infared thermometer which is in use at the airport for anyone going in and coming out and if there is any suspicious case, the person is sent immediately to the specialist hospital for medical attention.”

Isa explained that, ‘There are ongoing media awareness on radio and television, encouraging personal hygiene and we encourage motorist and travellers to wear face mask as a means of prevention.”

This isolation center is a facility we used during lassa fever outbreak, there is an ambulance attached to it and an oxygen machine to aid a patients breathing if the need arises.