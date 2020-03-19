The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has ordered the closure of all schools from tomorrow, 20th March, 2020.
It has also restricted social and religious activities within the Territory. Shopping malls and other large business premises without sanitisers and other safety measures are to be shut down immediately.
