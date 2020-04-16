<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The UN has handed over to the Nigerian government a shipment of 50 A30 ventilators, personal protective equipment and other essential medical supplies to support the government’s COVID-19 response.

The shipment of ventilators and other essential medical supplies procured by the United Nations to support Nigeria’s #COVID19 response arrived at Nnamdi Azikwe Int’l airport, Abuja.

The equipment were procured with funds from the recently launched COVID-19 Basket Fund, including USD $2 million mobilised within the UN System in Nigeria and a USD $200,000 contribution from APM Terminals.

Speaking during the handover at the cargo terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja United Nations Resident Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, noted that the world is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis adding that the spread of the COVID-19 is expected to put immense pressure Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He observed that the UN in Nigeria is actively mobilising resources in support of the Government’s national response strategy of containing the pandemic and adequately caring for those confirmed to have the virus.

Kallon added that the arrival of the medical equipment and supplies will be a boost to the Government’s efforts to provide an efficient and effective healthcare response for those affected by the virus.





He said, “The supplies will be deployed around the country to health facilities in most need due to the outbreak and coordination structures are already in place between the Government and the UN to ensure urgent deployment. The next shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) expected to arrive in Nigeria later this month.

“Through the COVID-19 Basket Fund, the UN in Nigeria is supporting accelerated Government response to address the pandemic, prevent further spread of the virus and ensure optimum care for those affected by coronavirus”.

Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunmibe Mamora who alongside Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, receive the consignment noted that the arrival of the medical supplies and equipment procured through the UN in Nigeria would go a long way towards boosting the Government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare services and manage the pandemic.

Managing Director – APM Terminals, Mohammed Ahmed noted that the essential medical equipment and supplies will strengthen the Nigeria healthcare system to enable it to cope better with the threat of the pandemic, we all have a responsibility, as individuals, to adhere to recommended measures and support Government’s efforts to curb the spread of this virus. Together we will defeat this pandemic,” he said.