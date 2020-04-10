<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





More than 1,000 Nigerians in the United States and across Europe have applied to be evacuation from the Coronavirus-torn countries.

The Nigerian Government had urged Nigerians outside the country willing to return home to indicate interest and that on arrival, they must be quarantined compulsorily.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, is said to be collating the requests.

Nigerians who want to return home are in China, United States, United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, Spain and Italy.

Records showed that 200 of the 1,000 applicants are those in the United States, which is now the epicentre of COVID-19.

A top source, who spoke with The Nation said: “So far, over 1,000 Nigerians have shown interest to be evacuated. The Federal Government has opened up talks with the relevant authorities and embassies.”

According to the source, some logistics were being worked out on how to airlifts the affected Nigerians, saying this administration was committed to the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad.





The source added that on returning, they have to meet two criteria in line with the protocol of NCDC, such undergoing COVID-19 test before leaving their host countries and compulsory 14-day isolation when they arrive in Nigeria.

The source said the two conditions were necessary in order to consider the interest of the larger population, saying that if there was any spike, Nigerians would blame it on those who had returned from abroad.

The source added: “We are still collating figures because more Nigerians are interested in coming back home.”

Giving details on her twitter handle, the Chairperson of NIDCOM, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said: “Several people have registered.”

”Those stranded are actually not Nigerians living abroad. They are mainly Nigerians who traveled for one reason or the other and got stranded. They want to return home. We will do our best, with strict rules for them to follow before being allowed to board.”