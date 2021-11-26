COREN begins training for outcome-based education

In order to produce graduates with the required skills to excel in the workplace, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), yesterday, began a training programme for evaluators for the Outcome-based Education (OBE) system.

The training, which took place at the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin, had participants from universities and the private sector within the South-south region.

Speaking during the training programme, the Registrar of COREN, Professor Joseph Odigure, said that the workshop would train and equip evaluators of the OBE who would form the COREN database for accreditation of engineering programmes.

He noted that every aspect of the accreditation process have been streamlined to enhance the credibility of the evaluation.

According to him, “In Nigeria, accreditation is necessary for recognition of programmes and registration of engineering graduates as professional engineers. The goal of the workshop is to train and equip programme evaluators of OBE who will form the COREN database for accreditation of engineering programmes.

“Every aspect of the accreditation process has been streamlined to enhance the credibility of the evaluation. Contrary to earlier practice, there is no quantitative mechanism for final decision making. Therefore, programmes under accreditation must sustainably comply with the requirements in all areas of evaluation.

“Every action of the evaluators must be driven by responsibilities and conducts, according to the stipulated code of ethics for evaluation. Constituency amongst various accreditation team members in terms of evaluation and final recommendation must be maintained.”

The registrar said that the training would take place in other geo-political zones in the country.

In a goodwill message, Vice-Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Professor Sam Guobadia, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Johnson Oyedeji, commended COREN for the initiative, noting that efforts at upgrading and streamlining engineering practice in the country is a great initiative.