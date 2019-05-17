<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has inaugurated a 16-man Strategic Implementation Committee (SIC) for a new COREN Act.

Mrs Ojonugwa Haruna, the COREN Head of Public Relations disclosed in a statement on Thursday that President of the council Mr Ali Rabiu inaugurated the committee in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on March 22 signed into law, the Engineers Registration Amendment Act 2019.

The Act was targeted at giving COREN far-reaching powers to prosecute infractions relating to engineering failures in Nigeria, among other things.

While inaugurating the committee, Rabiu called on members to put in their best to ensure the successful implementation of the new COREN Act.

As part of its terms of reference, the committee is to gather and evaluate the salient gains of the amended Act and recommend courses of action to COREN.

“The committee is to decide on the priorities or order of dealings for general courses of the operations of the amended Act, review all on-going operation manuals and identify issues requiring council appraisal.

“The committee is also expected to develop other strategies for the immediate implementation of the provisions of the amended Act.

“You are to advise the council on any other matter that will be of benefit to it and other stakeholders in general,” Rabiu was quoted as saying.

The committee has four weeks to complete the task and submit its report to the council.

Ojonugwa said that Rabiu had earlier received a delegation from the Lafia Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on a courtesy visit.

The leader of the delegation and Chairman of Lafia Brach of NSE, Mr Simon Ibi, said the visit was to congratulate the COREN President on his election.