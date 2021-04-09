



All seven engineering courses at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, have been granted full accreditation by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

The Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, Lekan Fadeyi, made this known in a press statement on Friday.

The statement noted that Registrar of the Council, Engr. Prof. Joseph Odigure, communicated the accreditation to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Michael Ologunde, in a letter dated April 7, 2021.





“The effective date of the accreditation will be between February 25, 2021, and February 24, 2026,” it added.

Courses listed in the letter included Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and Mechanical engineering.

Others are Agricultural Engineering, Computer as well as Food Engineering.

While congratulating the Vice-Chancellor on the success recorded during the exercise which took place between February 21 and 25, 2021, COREN said, “There will be post-accreditation visits to the programmes to check the state of facilities and personnel”.