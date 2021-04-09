



The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) on Thursday commissioned its branch office in Nasarawa State amid warning to engineering practitioners practicing in the state to uphold standards in rendering their services or face sanctions.

In his address during the commissioning, a copy of which was sent to newsmen, COREN President, Engr. Ali Rabiu, said history was made as the desire of COREN to bring its services to the government and people of Nasarawa for defined effectiveness was achieved.

He said: “By the commissioning of this office building, engineering practioners and stakeholdrers will come to the realisation that more than ever before, COREN has come to Nasarawa State to make the much needed statement that only excellence will henceforth be acceptable in the practice of Engineering in the State.





“To engineering practitioners in Nasarawa State, remember that one good turn deserves another and to whom much is given, much is expected. I therefore urge you to always be in your best in project delivery. The ERM will not tolerate any form of foul practice in the discharge of your duty. Always endeavour to be above board as worthy ambassadors of COREN in Nasarawa State.”

Expressing gratitude to the state governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, for his unflinching support to the council, the COREN boss said: “When the request for a piece of land to build a COREN office came to you, you promptly approved this conspicuously positioned plot for COREN. Today, in spite of your very tight schedule, you are here with members of your cabinet to commission the building. I indeed feel privileged and exceedingly proud of you.”