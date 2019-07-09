<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governing board of the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to tackle issues that threaten to cripple anti-piracy activities of the Commission.

Dr Tonye Jaja, Chairman of the Board which was inaugurated on May 28, made this known at its maiden meeting held in Abuja on Monday.

Newsmen report that the newly-elected Board was the first in the history of the Commission that has all the representatives across sectors as stipulated in the Act.

Speaking with newsmen, Jaja said that the Board’s focus was to change the narrative of copyrights in Nigeria and improve welfare of the Commission’s staff.

He said, “the focus is having a strategy that will re-position the commission, including staff welfare.

“Once you sufficiently motivate the staff through welfare, their work will improve. The board has approved certain innovations that will improve the commission.”

Speaking earlier, the Director General, John Asien thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for sticking with the provisions of the Commission’s Act during the selection of board members.

He noted that the move would help the Commission work better as the different sectors are well-represented by practitioners who understand copyrights pains.

Also speaking, Rev. Bayo Awala representing sound recording on the Board said that the Board as a collective had to live up to its responsibilities for all sectors represented and more.

He added that the Board had identified some challenges including finance and it will devise creative ways to solve the challenges.

He said, “The entertainment industry used to control the US economy. The signs are there for the same to happen here.

“If we are able to solve the challenges, the entertainment industry can also become like the oil industry.

“Nigeria is not short of talent. It’s about piracy. Every aspect of the creative industry in Nigeria is afflicted by piracy. So, it is going to be a situation of solve one and solve all as well,” Awala said.

NAN reports that members of the Jaja led board include, Asien; Mr Austin-Odigie, representing the Federal Ministry of Justice; Mr O. U Umoh, representing the Ministry of Education; Mr John Abang, representing the Police Force and Mr G. Muhammed representing the Customs Service.

Representing the creative industry, Sir Jesse Odutola representing Literary Works, Dr Alewai Mamza representing artistic works, Mr Bongos Igwue representing musical works.

Others also include Mr Othman Isa representing Cinematography and Film, Mr Bayo Awala representing sound recording and Mr Danjuma Muhammad representing broadcasts.