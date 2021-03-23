



The Vice-Chancellor, University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has revealed that 22 graduands of the institution bagged first-class honours in their various fields of study out of the 4,955 graduands convocating on March 27, 2021.

Prof Obi made the revelation while briefing newsmen on Tuesday on the activities of the Institution’s 34th Convocation ceremony billed for March 27 at the Abraham Ordia Stadium in the University of Calabar.

She further revealed that the University would be conferring Honorary Doctorate degrees of Business Management on prominent Nigerian industrialists who have distinguished themselves in their different field of endeavour as well as their meaningful contribution towards the growth and development of the nation’s economy.

Speaking further, Prof. obi disclosed that the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, would be delivering the Convocation lecture with the theme:” The National Questions & the Challenges of Nationhood in Nigeria” on Friday, March, 26.





Her words: “There are two Nigerian industrialists who have distinguished themselves in their field of endeavour, the CEO of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and Dr Kamaru Yusuf Ibitoye, they would be conferred honorary degrees on business management.

” They are credible men, with high standard and integrity, they have distinguished themselves and they have in no small way added value to the economy of our country.

“These two distinguished Nigerian industrialists/ business moguls have also employed hundreds of Nigerians in their facilities and have greatly contributed in promoting and supporting local content for the advancement of the country’s economy.

“It is in view of their sterling contributions that the University Management found them worthy of the honour because they are good examples as well as role models for others to emulate,” she said.

While breakdown the numbers of the graduands, she said that 22 students had First Class, 1,073 had Second Class Upper, while 2,763 had Second Class Lower and 26 had Pass degrees.

Others that the University would graduate are 127 Ordinary Diploma, 154 Post Graduate Diploma Students, 187 Masters Degree students and 56 P.HD.