The Legal Practitioner’s Privileges Committee (LPPC) has suspended a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Nwobike.

Mr Nwobike was suspended during a meeting of the committee on Thursday.

A statement from the secretary to the LPPC, Hadizatu Mustapha, said Mr Nwobike was suspended following his conviction by a Lagos High Court for the offence of perverting justice.

According to the committee, Mr Nwobike has been relinquished of all privileges tied to the rank of a SAN, pending outcome of investigations on his alleged offence.

“This is to notify the general public that the legal practitioner’s privileges committee in its 132nd plenary session which was held today, June 21 has suspended Joseph Nwobike Esq. from the use of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (and all other privileges attached to the rank) in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 25 (2) of the legal Practioners’ Privileges committee guidelines.

“This is sequence to his conviction by the Lagos State High Court of justice for perversion of justice in charge No. LD/2516C/2016-FRN V. Dr. Joseph Nwobike SAN and pending the investigation of the sub committee set up by the chairman of the Legal Practitioner’s Privileges Committee, the Right Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen. “