Convener of Northern youths’ protest backs down after DSS invitation

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Zainab Naseer Ahmad, one of the Conveners of the “No More Blood Shed” protest in Kano on Friday.

Newsmen had reported how youths trooped to the streets of different northern cities and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to protest against widespread insecurity.

However, on Friday night, Ahmad took to Facebook to announce that she had withdrawn from the street protest, advising others to do the same.

“I want to let people know that from today, I’m dissociating myself from the protest that started today. I’m kindly advising my Kano people to stay away from tomorrow’s (Saturday) protest.”

“I’m aware of some issues, and I’m worried about the safety of people and I don’t want anyone to be hurt due to such action.

“It could be very risky for people to protest tomorrow in Kano due to the information I heard about the plans to hijack and cause chaos for some political interest.

“I advise us to stay at home for our SAFETY. I was invited for a friendly discussion by the DSS. It is not about me or you, rather the interest of the state. Peace.”

The protesters had said they wanted to draw the attention of the government to the escalating insecurity in the North.