As the window for workers in the universities and colleges of Education to enrol for the Integrated Personel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) opens on Monday, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA), has called on its members and other academics to embrace the payment system.

In a statement issued by the protem publicity Secretary, Dr Ernest Onyebuchi, the National Steering Committee of the group noted that CONUA alligned with the Federal Government’s anticorruption campaign, which the IPPIS is out to achieve.

The group, which is a rival of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), expressed faith in the IPPIS following the Accountant-General of the Federation’s explanations that the system had been designed to accommodate the perculiarities of the University system.

The statement reads: “The union noted that the Office of the Accountant General in its recent newspaper publications has publicly demonstrated it has taken care of the major peculiarities of the University system and its autonomy in the implementation of the IPPIS. “Particularly laudable is the proposed establishment of an IPPIS desk in all Federal University Bursaries across the nation to continuously attend to issues arising from the implementation in an ongoing manner.

“CONUA believes that any alternative payment platform for lecturers being proposed or muted by anyone at this point in time, will definitively compromise the standard of the IPPIS payment plan template, designed to formidably stem corrupt practices and bring accountability into the Federal Government’s personnel payroll system in Universities and other agencies of Government. CONUA therefore reject the proposed selfish development of any form of alternative payment platform for lecturers by lecturers.”

The union directed all its members to enrol with IPPIS while calling on other academics not to be afraid to register as well.

It noted: “CONUA therefore mandates all its members to present themselves for the IPPIS biometric registration process by filling the forms for the purpose of enrolling into the IPPIS scheme.

“In the same vein, CONUA urges all Academics in Nigeria to shun any intimidation or call to attempt to truncate or frustrate the IPPIS scheme.

“Moreover, CONUA warns that any attempt to truncate the smooth running of the Academic Calendar of Universities by any group over the issue of IPPIS will be unacceptable. As such, members of CONUA and indeed all progressive minded lecturers across the nation should not support any retrogressive move, tactics or antics in attending to issues arising from the implementation of IPPIS.”