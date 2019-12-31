<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State Government on Monday said it could not confirm whether or not operatives of INTERPOL arrested the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, for alleged money laundering.

Ero was reportedly arrested in France since last month for having $2million.

He was said to have been detained and queried by INTERPOL.

Political opponents claimed the money was given to him by Governor Godwin Obaseki when he accompanied him on a foreign trip.

Another source said the Commissioner was being questioned for an offence he committed seven years ago.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the state government was aware of Osemwingie-Ero’s questioning by INTERPOL for an offence allegedly committed before his appointment.

On the $2million found on the Commissioner, the source said it was yet to be confirmed.

Edo State Government said Osemwingie-Ero’s arrest had nothing to do with Governor Obaseki.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the state government could not confirm the arrest.

“We learnt about the alleged arrest of the Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Commissioner, Hon. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero from unreliable sources on social media and we are unable to confirm either the alleged arrest or what might have led to it.

“But we can confirm without equivocation that whatever the issues might be, they are personal and have nothing whatsoever to do with the Edo State Government or Governor Godwin Obaseki,” he added.