Despite the public outcry, a controversial bill to regulate social media has passed second reading in the Nigerian Senate.

The bill, tagged ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations’, was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger East).

It has been referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, which is expected to hold a public hearing.

The committee is expected to report back within four weeks.

The outrage over the bill concerns a controversial proposal that recommends the death sentence for ‘Hate Speech’ – a provision many Nigerians have railed against.