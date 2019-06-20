<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ndubuisi Ogbodo, Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, has expressed worries over the level of overcrowding in prisons across the country.

Ogbodo described the overcrowded situation as the biggest problem facing prison systems as it comes with so many consequences.

He said overcrowding compromises the basic functions of prisons such as provision and effective rehabilitation programmes which are educational and vocational training, and recreational activities for in mates.

He urged Police and other law enforcement agencies to limit the number of petty offenders they send to court.

He stated this during a two-day training of law enforcement agencies on human rights and treatment of petty offenders, organised by Prison’s Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) in Enugu to decriminalise and declassify petty offences.

Representative of CP, CSP Benjamin Ugwu, who lamented that Enugu Prison which has the capacity to shelter 800 inmates now has over 2,000 inmates.

He disclosed that overcrowding can also exacerbate mental health problems, increase rates of violence and cause self-harm, among the inmates.