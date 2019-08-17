<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration would build on the culture of excellence instituted in the state’s civil service. This, he said, was best way to build on the legacies of retired civil servants that invested their energies to build the state.

The governor spoke when members of Board of Trustees and Executive Committee of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) paid him a courtesy visit yesterday in Alausa.

He described the body as, “valuable assets” to the state, noting that their actions while in service contributed to the “enviable height” Lagos attained among states in the nation.

He said: “All of you have spent good part of your active life to build out state at the civil service level. I am sure you will always feel fulfilled when you look back to see all the thoughts, ideas and energies you contributed to build the most vibrant civil service in Nigeria. The culture you have left behind is what we are building on to make Lagos remain the centre of excellence.”

He promised to keep the flame burning by continuing to build on the worthy legacies that they have passed on in making the most dynamic civil service earn its pride of place.