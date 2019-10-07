<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government has gotten the nod to impose Consumption Tax on hospitality centres across the state as the Federal High Court has upheld it’s right to among other things enforce its Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant (fiscalization) Regulations 2017.

It will be recalled that in its attempt to boost the internally generated revenue of the state government, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had issued regulations to ensure greater transparency of hotels and restaurants in reporting collection of consumption taxes on the premises.

To simplify the process, Ambode had told stakeholders at a sensitization meeting in Alausa, that an automation of the system had been introduced to address the high level of under-payment and non-remittance of what is due to government.

The regulation was however challenged in a suit filed at the Federal High Court by the Trustees of the Hotel Owners and Managers Association.

In an originating summon filed by its lawyer Mr Supo Shasore (SAN), a former Attorney General of Lagos State, they had sought to nullify the regulations on grounds that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was already imposing VAT and was the only authorized body to impose consumption taxes in any guise.

They also argued that the Fiscalization regulations were inoperable and unconstitutional as VAT had covered the field.

But the then Attorney General of Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem had opposed the suit and had counter claimed contending amongst other things that the only constitutional and lawful body empowered to assess, impose and collect tax from customers of the Plaintiff for goods and services consumed in hotels, restaurant and event centres in Lagos State.